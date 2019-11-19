Image copyright Tanya Watson Image caption Jennifer Dornan was murdered at her home in west Belfast in 2015

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a west Belfast mother-of-three has been discharged and the trial halted.

The case against Raymond O'Neill, 41, of Amcomri Street, Belfast, opened on Monday.

He is accused of murdering Jennifer Dornan, 30, at her home in the Lagmore area on Sunday 2 August, 2015.

However, on Tuesday a legal issue arose that prompted a defence application to discharge the jury.

The application was granted by Mr Justice Horner.

Ms Dornan was found stabbed inside the burning house in the Lagmore area

Apologising to all those involved in the hearing for the delay, the judge then relisted the trial to start again in the new year.

Ms Dornan was found inside her burning home at Hazel View.

On Monday, the court was told Ms Dornan had three stab wounds to her chest and a post-mortem examination showed that she had been killed before the fire had started.

Mr O'Neill, who is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life, denies the charges.