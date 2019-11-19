Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The meeting took place in Fermanagh on Tuesday

The PSNI chief constable has held a meeting with the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) following the abduction of Kevin Lunney.

Mr Lunney, a director of QIH, was driving from work to his home in Kinawley when he was abducted on 17 September.

He was present at the meeting with Simon Byrne in Fermanagh on Tuesday.

Mr Byrne said the "vicious people" who carried out the attack had "no place in our society".

He provided an update on the investigation into Mr Lunney's abduction and previous incidents linked to QIH during the private meeting.

"I have reassured both Mr Lunney and the directors we are continuing to work closely with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána (Irish police) in a bid to bring those responsible to justice," he said.

"This was a truly horrific crime. Mr Lunney suffered life changing injuries across his face and body and is undoubtedly extremely traumatised by the whole experience.

"Other individuals have also been affected by the abhorrent campaign of violence and criminality."

Image caption Kevin Lunney is a director of QIH

Mr Lunney was seriously assaulted, cut with a knife and doused in bleach during a two-and-a-half-hour ordeal.

Along with sustaining a broken leg and a number of other wounds, the father of six had the letters QIH cut into his chest with a knife.

Recounting the ordeal to BBC Spotlight NI, Mr Lunney said he feared he would never see his wife and children again.