Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The attempted theft happened at Carlisles' on the Belfast Road in Ballynahinch

A man has been charged with the attempted theft of a cash machine from a petrol station in Ballynahinch, County Down.

The incident happened on the Belfast Road on Monday morning and resulted in the forecourt roof collapsing.

The 26-year-old will appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

He has also been charged with burglary, criminal damage, aggravated vehicle taking, and damaging property.

A 24-year-old man arrested over the incident has been released on bail.

A 25-year-old man arrested as part of the investigation remains in police custody.

All charges are due to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, in line with normal procedure.