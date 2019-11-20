ATM thefts: Man charged over attempted cash machine theft
A man has been charged with the attempted theft of a cash machine from a petrol station in Ballynahinch, County Down.
The incident happened on the Belfast Road on Monday morning and resulted in the forecourt roof collapsing.
The 26-year-old will appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.
He has also been charged with burglary, criminal damage, aggravated vehicle taking, and damaging property.
A 24-year-old man arrested over the incident has been released on bail.
A 25-year-old man arrested as part of the investigation remains in police custody.
All charges are due to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, in line with normal procedure.