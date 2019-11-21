Image copyright PA Media Image caption Three of NI's five health trusts have postponed operations.

A number of non-emergency operations across Northern Ireland have had to be suspended.

The move is a result of hospital theatres not being able to work at full capacity due to staff shortages.

Three out of NI's five trusts are affected. They are the Belfast, southern and western trusts.

There will undoubtedly be a knock-on effect on hospital waiting times which are expected to reach an all-time high by the end of November.

It is thought that figures could be close to or over 300,000 people waiting for a first time consultant led appointment, an all-time high in NI and across the UK.

At this stage it's not clear how long the measure will remain in place.

Skilled staff shortages

The trusts say the problem is due to staff shortages, particularly skilled theatre nurses.

Emergency surgery will not be affected but other operations will be postponed.

In a statement to the BBC, the Belfast trust said it cannot predict how long the measure will remain in place but confirmed that all efforts are being made to recruit appropriate staff.

The southern trust has suspended some surgery in Craigavon and on a smaller scale in Daisy Hill.

A spokesperson said: "Our priority is to ensure that there are appropriate numbers of nurses with the appropriate level of skill in our theatres to keep our patients safe.

"We have been left with no option but to temporarily suspend some surgical sessions. Emergency, red flag and urgent surgery is continuing as normal."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A shortage of skilled staff has been blamed for the shortage.

A spokesperson for the western trust said: "The trust is currently experiencing issues with theatre staffing shortages in Altnagelvin hospital and as a result not all theatres are running at capacity.

"In order to ensure the number of staff remain within agreed safe levels, an average of ten theatre sessions per week are currently not providing their routine service.

"Emergency theatres, trauma theatre and labour ward are not affected. The Trust has an ongoing recruitment process in place to improve staffing levels in theatres."

While suspending surgery is not unheard of, it normally happens much later in the winter calendar. It will add additional stress to a health and social care system that is already buckling under growing pressure.