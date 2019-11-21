Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The ingredients of some buns make the front page of the Belfast Telegraph (archive image)

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the story that police were called to a west Belfast school after some buns laced with drugs were found on the premises.

A senior member of staff at De La Salle College told the newspaper that drugs were being sold and obtained by younger pupils in the school.

"The drugs were believed to have been baked into food items," they said.

It is believed that up to six sixth year pupils have been suspended after the incident happened last Thursday.

A PSNI spokesman said that police attended a school last Thursday in relation to a "concern for safety" of students.

De La Salle has not made any comment on what happened.

The Telegraph, along with a number of the other papers, also report on the death of a 68-year-old man in Bangor which is being treated as suspicious.

The man was found dead at his home in Birch Drive, Bangor, on Tuesday evening.

Elsewhere, the Irish News front page reports claims that former UVF leader Gusty Spence may have been involved in a sectarian shooting while he was on the run from prison in 1972.

It says recently uncovered reports reveal that Spence and his wife Louie may have been in a car fired on by the British Army in the Markets area of Belfast that year.

The newspaper adds that this incident is believed to have taken place after the murder of IRA member Joseph Downey and the wounding of two other Catholics in the area.

Downey was shot dead in July 1972 as he walked in the McAuley Street area during trouble in the district.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Unison represents about 25,000 healthcare workers including nurses, social care staff and support services, but not doctors

The news that the trade union representing the majority of Northern Ireland's healthcare workers is to begin "work to rule" next week also features in the Irish News.

Unison has announced a time scale for "phased" industrial action which will run until March next year, and how services will be affected.

It has previously been announced that nurses in Northern Ireland will go on strike over staffing numbers and pay disputes on 18 December.

A former nurse who was wrongly informed that she was terminally ill with motor neurone disease (MND) features on the front page of The News Letter.

Jean Garland was treated by consultant neurologist Dr Michael Watt, who is currently suspended from practising medicine, after about 3,000 patients were given recall appointments last year.

Dr Watt carried out hundreds of unnecessary procedures on patients, a BBC Spotlight investigation has revealed.

Mrs Garland said that when she was eventually informed she did not have MND "her brain could not cope with it and by the end of last year I had gone into a very deep depression".

A Department of Health spokeswoman said the department had "initiated a series of actions to address the serious issues raised by the neurology recall".

The News Letter said it had attempted to contact Dr Watt.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports that the PSNI is assessing whether potential criminal offences can be identified following the recall.

It said officers had met with the Department of Health to discuss the issue.

Finally, the News Letter reports that an Ulster University academic has played a key role in helping solve one of "the last great mysteries of World War Two".

Dr Colm Lowery, a biomedical sciences lecturer at the university's Coleraine campus, was part of a team investigating the disappearance of SS general Hans Kammler.

The newspaper reports that Dr Lowery, is a co-author of a new book on Kammler which claims that "Kammler's suicide was faked" and "that he escaped exposure and justice through a secret deal with America".