Ballywalter: Shots fired at windows in house
- 21 November 2019
A number of shots have been fired at a house in County Down, police have said.
The incident happened at a property in Meadow Park in Ballywalter.
It was reported on Wednesday morning but it is believed that the shooting happened at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday.
An upstairs bedroom window and a downstairs living room window were damaged however no one was inside the house at the time.
Police are appealing for information.