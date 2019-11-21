Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The incident happened at a house in Meadow Park in Ballywalter.

A number of shots have been fired at a house in County Down, police have said.

The incident happened at a property in Meadow Park in Ballywalter.

It was reported on Wednesday morning but it is believed that the shooting happened at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday.

An upstairs bedroom window and a downstairs living room window were damaged however no one was inside the house at the time.

Police are appealing for information.