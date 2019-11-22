Image copyright Family Image caption Natasha Carruthers was a mother of one from Letterbreen in County Fermanagh

Two men who caused the death of a young woman during a high-speed car chase in County Fermanagh have been jailed.

Natasha Carruthers, a 23-year-old mother of one from Letterbreen, was killed when the car she was in hit a tree near Derrylin on 7 October 2017.

The driver was trying to flee from a man he double-crossed in a drugs deal.

Nathan Phair, 23, from Castlebalfour Park in Lisnaskea, was given an 11-year-sentence after being convicted of dangerous driving causing death.

Padraig Toher, 29, from Bawnboy, County Cavan was sentenced to 12 years having pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Half of the sentences will be served in prison, with the remainder under supervised licence.

Toher was banned from driving for 10 years and Phair for 15 years.

Image caption Nathan Phair and Padraig Toher were jailed over the crash which killed the 23-year-old mother

The crash was initially thought to have been a tragic accident.

Judge Neil Rafferty QC told the men "a young woman had died, and died in tragic circumstances" and "it is difficult to see how either of you can escape a significant custodial sentence".

The collision followed a 12-mile car chase during which the cars reached speeds of 100mph (161km/h) and made contact with each other numerous times.

The car which crashed was being driven by Phair.

During his trial he insisted he bore no responsibility for Ms Carruthers death and denied he was a drug dealer.

He was found guilty by a jury in September of dangerous driving causing death, causing grievous bodily injury to a second passenger, driving while unfit and possessing and supplying cocaine.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The car driven by Nathan Phair crashed into a tree on the Lisnaskea Road near Derrylin

The driver of the car that was chasing him was Toher.

He admitted manslaughter after his car made deliberate contact causing death.

He also pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to possess cocaine.