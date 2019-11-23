Police investigate 'shots fired at house' in north Belfast
- 23 November 2019
Police are investigating reports of shots being fired at a house in north Belfast on Saturday evening.
Police say the incident in the New Lodge Place area was reported shortly before 18.45 GMT.
Insp David McBride said: "There was no one in the house at the time and, thankfully, there have been no reports of any injuries."
He urged anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact the PSNI.