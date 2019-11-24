Image copyright Lynas Foodservice Image caption Norman Lynas received his OBE along with his wife Lynda

Businessman Norman Lynas, the chairman of Lynas Foodservice, has died after a short illness.

Mr Lynas, who was 77, passed away on Saturday.

Lynas Foodservice, which is based in Coleraine in County Londonderry, employs more than 500 people.

Mr Lynas took over a small fish shop in the town almost 60 years ago and transformed it into a major supplier to the catering industry.

He was made an OBE in 2017 for services to business, the community and charity.

'Salesperson at heart'

His son Andrew described Mr Lynas as a man of "vision, guts and tenacity."

He said he was a "saleperson at heart" who loved people and enjoyed serving and meeting caterers from schools and hospitals to chip shops and coffee shops.

He took the business from selling fresh fish to selling frozen food in the early 1970s.

Mr Lynas, who was married to Lynda, had three sons and seven grandchildren.

Along with his wife he set up Exodus, a youth disciple organisation for young Christians and he was a committed member and elder of Portstewart Baptist Church.