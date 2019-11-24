Woman driver dies in A1 road crash

A woman has died in a road traffic incident on the A1 between Banbridge and Dromore.

Police said the 75-year old was driving a red Citroën C1 and the incident happened at 12.45 GMT on Sunday.

The PSNI wants people who were travelling on the major route at the time and witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage to get in touch.

The A1 southbound remains closed in both directions while police continue their investigations.