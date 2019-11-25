Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The first phase of industrial action will run from 25 November until 18 December

Members of Northern Ireland's largest health workers' union will go on strike later over pay and staffing levels.

Unison represents about 25,000 healthcare workers including nurses, social care staff, support services but not doctors.

The first phase of industrial action will run from 25 November until 18 December and phase two will run to March 2020.

Strike action will take place across the five health and social care trusts.

The first phase will include Unison members in:

Sterile services across major hospitals;

Hospital and social services transport services across the Belfast and Northern trusts;

Support services (domestic services, portering, catering laundry etc) in the Ulster Hospital and Lagan Valley Hospital;

Portering services in Craigavon Hospital.

What will it entail?

Several hospitals will be affected on Monday, including the Antrim Area Hospital, Belfast City Hospital, Gransha Hospital in Londonderry and the Ulster Hospital.

Workers will withdraw their labour from 12:00 GMT until 16:00 GMT and 17:00 GMT until 22:00 GMT.

Other services outside hospitals are likely to be impacted by the strike as drivers will not be taking patients to facilities or service providers.

The action will also include not working overtime, not working unpaid hours and not completing paperwork other than individual patient records.

Unison regional secretary Patricia McKeown said they were determined to "fight for justice on both pay and staffing levels".

"In the face of a spiralling crisis in our health and social services system, not of their own making, Unison members are taking the brave step of being the first workers to take industrial action," she said.

Contingency plans

Nurses in Northern Ireland are due to strike next month over staffing numbers and pay disputes.

It will be the first time in the Royal College of Nursing's 103-year-history that such action has been taken in the UK.

The Unite members' ballot on industrial action is due to close this week.

On Friday, talks on pay between the health unions and the Department of Health ended without agreement.

Richard Pengelly, Department of Health permanent secretary, said the pay offer was "the best we can afford given the budgetary constraints and limited authority in the absence of a minister".

"While we believe that the trade unions will do all they can to avert adverse impacts on services resulting from industrial action, potentially we are entering a situation where none of us can predict what the consequences might be," he said.

The trusts has developed contingency plans to mitigate potential disruption as much as possible, he added, and the continued focus during the industrial action would be on the provision of safe care.