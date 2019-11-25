Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cost of hiring temporary staff across Northern Ireland's health service runs at £640,000 a day, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

Bumper payments being made to plug staffing shortfalls in the health service makes the front page of Monday's Belfast Telegraph.

It reports that more than £1,600 was paid for one agency shift in a health trust in Northern Ireland in 2018.

Responding to the report, the Department of Health said agency spending had to be reduced.

It said the transformation of the health and social care system in Northern Ireland is a "priority".

News of the hefty sums comes at a turbulent time for the health service, with healthcare workers set to take to the picket lines on Monday in protest over pay and staffing.

'A small cold can really hit him'

The front of the Irish News also focuses on the health service and the challenges in accessing transplant services.

Parents of three-year-old Dáithí MacGabhann called on the Department for Health permanent secretary Richard Pengelly to change the organ donation system.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Health permanent secretary Richard Pengelly has been called on the take action over the transplant system

Dáithí is one of three children in Northern Ireland who needs a transplant.

His parents want the organ donation process changed to a model where the public must opt out of donating their organs.

Dáithí's mother, Seph Ní Mhealláin, said her son is stable, but with the cold weather "you can see the difference between him and the other kids and how a small cold can really hit him".

'Needs to be investigated'

Monday's News Letter focuses on calls for a police investigation into claims made about human rights campaigner Paul O'Connor.

Mr O'Connor, director of the Londonderry-based Pat Finucane Centre, has confirmed to several newspapers he joined the IRA in 1970, aged 15.

Image caption Paul O'Connor is director of the Derry-based Pat Finucane Centre

He said he was ordered to leave the organisation two years later for failing to follow orders, but strongly denies involvement in the death of another young IRA member.

The paper focuses on comments from Ulster Unionist justice spokesman Doug Beattie, who said the issue needs to be investigated "as a matter of extreme urgency".

The Daily Mirror leads with a national story about Prince Andrew and the ongoing controversy surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

It reports Johanna Sjoberg, who has made an allegation against Prince Andrew, is prepared to testify to the FBI.

'I told him we were praying for him'

Inside, the paper carries a local story which puts a silver lining on the recent attempted robbery of a cash machine from a petrol station in Ballynahinch, County Down.

The owners of Carlisle's filling station have donated their stock to a local church-run foodbank.

Church pastor Dario Leal said the offer had been made after he attempted to offer the foodbank's services to staff at the petrol station.

"I told him we are praying for him, his family, and his employees, and offered him our church foodbank for his staff," said Mr Leal.