Image caption Plastic rubbish at the Rampart in Newry

Drinking water fountains are to be installed in three coastal towns in a bid to reduce the amount of plastic bottles washing up along the south Down coast.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council's coastline stretches from Killyleagh to Newry.

The area has faced an on going problem with waste washing up on shores.

The fountains will be installed in Rostrevor, Warrenpoint and Newcastle as part of a pilot scheme.

Gloves from the fishing industry, glass bottles, drinks cans and footballs are all items commonly found washed up on the shores, but perhaps the most common is plastic bottles.

In May, the council said it was exploring the feasibility of installing water drinking fountains throughout the council area.

"The pilot to install the water fountains is included in the Council's Draft Action Plan on Single Use Plastics, which will be considered by the Council at a meeting in December."

The initiative will also see the distribution of 1,000 reusable bottles to local business.