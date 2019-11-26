Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The shooting happened on Main Street in Crumlin in the early hours of Tuesday

Shots were fired through the window of a hairdresser's shop in County Antrim in the early hours of Tuesday.

It happened on Main Street in Crumlin at about 01:40 GMT.

There were no reports of any injuries in the attack. Police have said they are trying to establish a motive.

They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.