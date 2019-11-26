Image caption John Finucane is contesting the North Belfast seat

The Lord Mayor of Belfast has apologised for urinating in the street earlier this year.

Sinn Féin representative John Finucane was spoken to by police after an incident in the centre of Belfast on 29 June.

Mr Finucane confirmed he had accepted a community resolution notice for indecent behaviour.

"I am of course very embarrassed and deeply sorry about this incident and I apologise unreservedly," he said.

Mr Finucane is contesting the North Belfast seat in the upcoming general election, expecting a tightly-run contest against DUP incumbent Nigel Dodds.

He became Lord Mayor of Belfast in May.

'I didn't have my key'

He said the incident, first reported in the Belfast Telegraph, had happened when he was making his way home from a social event.

"I was caught short and made my way to my office on Castle Street," he said.

"I realised I didn't have my key.

"I tried to find somewhere as discreet as possible off the main street."

He said he was approached by two police officers and cooperated fully.

Community resolution notices are a way of dealing with comparatively minor crimes in Northern Ireland.

An agreement is reached on how the perpetrator can make good the damage caused.