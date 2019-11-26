Image caption The couple are charged over alleged offences on 7 November

A County Antrim couple accused of inflicting serious injuries on their very young child are set to be granted bail.

Amanda Fulton, 31, and her husband Christopher Fulton, 30, from Rockfield Gardens in Mosside, County Antrim, are charged over alleged offences on 7 November.

The child suffered a fractured skull, brain injuries and broken ribs.

The couple maintain their innocence.

They are jointly charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of child cruelty involving two different children, and of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

Due to a court order, the names and ages of the alleged victims cannot be published.

The couple were arrested after their child was taken to a GP and then transferred for emergency hospital treatment on 7 November.

Belfast High Court was given an update on the child's injuries as the couple applied for bail.

A Crown lawyer told Mr Justice McAlinden that medical examinations showed the child to have:

17 rib fractures

Four limb fractures (arms and legs)

A left sided skull fracture

A left sided acute subdural haemorrhage

An infraction of the brain

Multiple liver lacerations

Retinal haemorrhages

The court was told the child has undergone more brain surgery to repair a tear, which had "gone to plan".

It also heard that the child has suffered seizures in hospital.

The court previously heard the child may be left unable to walk, talk or see.

During a previous court hearing, a defence barrister raised a family history of haemophilia as a factor to consider in explaining how the child sustained the injuries.

Image caption The case was heard at the High Court in Belfast

On Tuesday, a Crown lawyer said a nurse treating the child had found no evidence of the condition.

A defence barrister said he was not suggesting haemophilia had caused the injuries, but could have created an "underlying vulnerability".

He added: "The court will be cognisant of similar cases where at least one of the parties was found to have clean hands.

"Both parties are maintaining their innocence."

A social worker told the court that an "initial skeletal survey" on one of the couple's other children, which was carried out after they were found with bruising, had come back as "normal".

It was heard another survey is due next week.

Contact concerns

The court heard that the couple's other two children are living with a grandparent.

The judge had previously raised concerns that family members did not fully accept the seriousness of the situation and that they may facilitate contact between the Fultons and their children if bail was granted.

But a grandparent told the court that while they had "no idea" how the injuries to the very young child had occurred, they would stop any attempted contact "immediately, for the children's sake".

Speaking to a social worker, Mr Justice McAlinden said: "The nature, pattern, and extent of these injuries would suggest to me this child isn't out of the woods in terms of survival.

"Reading this list of injuries is quite shocking."

The social worker said the very young child was "making progress".

Suitable address

The judge said he was minded to grant bail as soon as a suitable address could be found.

He said the fact that a skeletal scan carried out on one of the couple's other children had initially appeared normal gave him "some reassurance".

He said had this not have been the case, he would not be granting bail.

The judge said that subject to him approving an address for the couple in the coming days, he was granting bail in principle.

He added that he was likely to ban contact between the couple and their children while social services continue investigations.