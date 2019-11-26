Man arrested after death of baby in Keady

Image caption The PSNI said detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death

A 31-year-old man has been arrested following the sudden death of a baby in the Keady area of County Armagh.

Police said the man was arrested in the Craigavon area and has been taken to Banbridge police station where he is being questioned by detectives.

The PSNI said detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.