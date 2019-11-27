PwC to create 600 new jobs in NI over five years

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption PwC is funding 120 places at training academies over the next five years

Professional services company PwC is creating 600 new jobs in Northern Ireland over the next five years.

The expansion is in partnership with the Department for the Economy, which is investing £4 million in training for the services sector.

It is funding 120 places at training academies over the next five years at Belfast Metropolitan College and Ulster University.

All trainees will be guaranteed a job interview at PwC.

The jobs on offer will include data analysts, robotic process engineers and business associates.

PwC's head of regions Paul Terrington said the jobs would allow the firm to "play a positive role in upskilling the Northern Ireland workforce".

Heather Cousins, deputy secretary of the Department for the Economy, added that it was a "massive endorsement of the talent in Northern Ireland" and the department's ability to respond to the skills needed by companies here.

Participants will receive a weekly allowance and travel expenses and may be eligible for childcare allowance

Applications open today for graduates in any discipline to receive a place on one of the training programmes.

PwC is moving to a new, bigger office space at Merchant Square in Belfast in summer 2020.