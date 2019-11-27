Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Christine Connor denies six charges including attempted murder and explosives offences

Belfast Crown Court has been played a recording of a 999 call that prosecutors say was meant to lure police officers into a pipe bomb attack.

The judge in the non-jury trial of 34-year old Christine Connor was also played a movie clip found on a laptop.

The laptop was recovered from a mattress during a search of her home.

The Crown said it shows the planning of another pipe bomb incident which they say was a dry run for the first attack.

Christine Connor, whose address is subject to a reporting restriction, is accused of six terrorist offences, including attempting to murder a police officer.

The court heard a 999 call in the early hours of 16 May 2013 from a woman who claimed to have seen a metal tube with wires sticking out of it on a wall at a neighbour's garden on Belfast's Ligoniel Road.

CCTV footage showed the device exploding in a large flash and a shower of sparks.

It also showed a car driving down the Ligoniel Road immediately after the flash.

Twelve days later, another 999 call was made from a woman claiming to be called Gemma, who was crying and said her boyfriend had punched her in the face.

That call brought two police officers to the Crumlin Road where two pipe bombs were thrown at them.

The Crown argued that the female voice on both 999 calls is Christine Connor's.

Laptop found

The court was also played a movie clip narrated by a female voice which was found on a laptop recovered from a mattress during a search of Christine Connor's home on 29 May 2013.

The Crown said this video shows the planning of the first pipe bomb incident.

The trial will resume on Thursday.