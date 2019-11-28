Thursday's papers: Tributes after schoolgirl's death

Image copyright Kevin McAuley Image caption Scene of at the river where the teenager died

Tragedy dominates Northern Ireland's front pages on Thursday.

The Irish News, News Letter and Belfast Telegraph all lead with tributes to Gracie Gordon, who died after falling into a river in Larne on Tuesday evening.

Paramedics treated the schoolgirl at the scene, but she later died in hospital.

The 14-year-old fell into the River Inver at about 21:00 GMT after slipping on a steep bank, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

The paper carries quotes from friend, Alyssa Geoghegan, who described Gracie as "lovable" and "kind".

"I remember her just being the kindest person ever, and always being there for you or hugging you," she said.

The News Letter reports that Larne has a "dark cloud" over the town following the death.

It includes quotes from social media posts following Gracie's death.

"I just can't get over that news, that could have been any of our own. Sadly, it just happened to be wee Gracie," one post reads.

It is the second time in two years that a young person has died after accidentally falling into the River Inver, the Irish News reports.

Connor Murray, 23, died six days after being rescued from the water in May last year.

'Vicious and sustained attack'

The Daily Mirror leads with the "mystery" surrounding the final moments of Michael Kerr who was murdered in his home in Bangor last week.

Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw said: "Mike was a defenceless man and he was subjected to a vicious and sustained attack."

Police are still working to establish a motive for the attack.