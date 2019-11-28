Image copyright Carr family Image caption Eugene Carr died after being stabbed 15 times at his home in Bessbrook

A 35-year-old man has been arrested over the murder of Eugene Carr in County Armagh four years ago.

Mr Carr, 73, was stabbed with a hook during a robbery at his home in Clogharevan Park, Bessbrook on 31 August 2015.

He was asleep in bed in the early hours when three men broke into the house. The pensioner was stabbed 15 times and cash was stolen during the break-in.

Mr Carr died in hospital 11 weeks later.

The arrested man was taken into custody in the Coleraine area on suspicion of murder.

Image caption Mr Carr was attacked by a gang while he was in bed

A £20,000 reward was offered by Crimestoppers and Mr Carr's family earlier this month, on the fourth anniversary of his death, for information that leads to a successful prosecution.

PSNI Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan said he believed "three individuals carried out the attack" and that the family still do not have answers.

He previously described the attack as "vicious and unrelenting".