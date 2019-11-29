Image caption A number of schools in NI have closed due to the winter bug

Schools struck down by bugs and an electricity hook-up with Iceland are among the stories on Northern Ireland's front pages on Friday.

"Bug shuts ninth Ulster school" is the headline in the Daily Mirror.

It says one school, Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College decided to close after 800 of its 1,600 students were unable to attend due to the Norovirus.

Headmaster Matthew Pitts tells the Mirror he believes most schools are struggling.

"I spoke to another principal and we were saying we have not seen anything like this in 10 years," he says.

Staying with health issues, the Belfast Telegraph puts a human face to Northern Ireland's waiting list figures.

It says patients have spoken about their anguish at their long waits for treatment, after it was revealed that there are 306,000 patients on hospital waiting lists in NI.

Among them is Portstewart man Allan Davies who has been waiting for three years for a hip replacement- and has been told that he could be waiting for a further two and a half years.

May Kitchen has been told she'll be waiting up to four years for cataract surgery.

"I just want to keep my independence and live my life well as long as I can. It's desperately upsetting," she says.

Different aspects of the DUP's general election manifesto appear on the front of the News Letter and The Irish News.

The latter casts doubt on a DUP proposal for an electricity hook-up between Northern Ireland and Iceland.

"First it was a bridge to Scotland - now the DUP wants to hook-up Northern Ireland to power generated by Iceland's volcanoes," the paper's John Manley writes.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Irish News says the DUP want to hook-up Northern Ireland to power generated by Iceland's volcanoes

He says an electrical engineer The Irish News spoke to said the project - which would feature a 700-mile seabed cable - would be "extremely expensive and have a lot of electrical losses due to its length".

The News Letter says retired police officers have welcomed an apparent DUP commitment that no former RUC members should face investigation for "non criminal misconduct".

The paper says that a UK government legacy proposal based on the Stormont House Agreement would have left police alone subject to such investigations.

At the DUP manifesto launch on Thursday, DUP leader Arlene Foster said that the main focus should be on those who killed 90% of Troubles victims.

When asked a question by the News Letter, she added: "We are very clear that any historical investigations unit should not have the power to look at non criminal actions by former police officers."