Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Robert Flowerday's body was found in his home in Crumlin in January 2018

A retired teacher, described as an "exemplary human being", was murdered in a violent attack involving an axe, hammer and poker, a court has heard.

The body of Robert Flowerday, 64, was found at his home on Mill Road, Crumlin, in January 2018.

Michael Gerard Owens, 35, of Lisburn Road, Glenavy, was sentenced to life in prison in October after pleading guilty to murder.

A judge at Belfast Crown Court said Owens would be sentenced next month.

Owens also admitted one charge of burgling the deceased's home on an unknown date between 27 January and 30 January 2018.

Image caption Michael Gerard Owens has been sentenced to life for murder

A defence barrister told the court that Mr Flowerday lived alone and was unmarried but was "loved by his extended family and by the wider community".

The court heard that the alarm was raised on 28 January 2018 after Mr Flowerday failed to turn up for a tutoring session, something that was very out of character.

The parents of his pupil went to Mr Flowerday's home to find an "unknown male" inside.

They knocked the door but no-one answered and the lights were turned out.

Police then gained access to the property and found the deceased's body sitting on an armchair, covered in a duvet and one cushion.

He was partially clothed, wearing just underpants and one sock.

The court heard a post-mortem examination found Mr Flowerday had 18 lacerations to his scalp, face and neck and 20 bruises on his hands, arms, legs and torso.

His nose and jaw were also broken.

It was heard the victim had sustained "multiple forceful blows".

'I'm doing a job'

The court further heard that a friend of Owens later told police Owens had told him he was going to burgle the victim's home and invited him to accompany him.

The friend refused and told police Owens, who he described as already being drunk, then drank a bottle of rosé wine and put a plastic bag over his head as a makeshift balaclava.

The man said he later phoned Owens and heard someone "sobbing in the background".

He said Owens then told him: "I'm doing a job, leave me alone."

Another witness then described seeing Owens buy Chinese food in Crumlin, hours after the murder.

The witness said he gave Owens a lift and he told him he was going to dispose of his clothes, which were dirty, in a river.

The court was told the clothes Owens wore while carrying out the murder were never recovered.

DNA evidence

The court also heard he later told the witness: "I think I killed him. I used a hatchet."

He was said to have told the witness he intended to set fire to Mr Flowerday's home, but was disturbed.

Owens was later arrested by police and replied "no comment" during interview.

The court heard that a plastic bag with Owens' DNA was recovered from Mr Flowerday's home, as was a belt belonging to Owens with a spot of the victim's blood on it.

Owens' DNA was also found under the fingernails of his victim.

'Atrocious'

A defence barrister said: "This was an unspeakable, atrocious attack on this innocent, decent, well meaning man in the sanctity of his own home.

"We do not seek to understate that."

He said Owens believed his actions were "disgraceful" and was "overwhelmed with a sense of shame" at what he had done.

It was heard that Owens has drug abuse problems, and had "spiralled" after a family tragedy.

His defence barrister said his client suffered from "enduring unstable personality disorder".