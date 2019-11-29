Image copyright PSNI Image caption Hunter McGleenon was 11 months old

The death of a baby boy in Keady, County Armagh, on Tuesday is being treating as murder.

A post-mortem examination into the death of Hunter McGleenon, who was 11 months old, was completed on Thursday.

A 31-year-old man remains in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan said: "Sadly, following the results of the post mortem, I can confirm I am now treating this as a murder investigation."

He added: "My thoughts remain with Hunter's family and loved ones who are coming to terms with their devastating loss.

"This is something no parent should ever have to experience. His family should be looking forward to Hunter's second Christmas."