Image copyright PA Image caption There has been an upsurge in voter registration in recent weeks, with 72,500 added to the electoral register since 7 November

Nearly a quarter of a million people in NI have applied to register to vote since the beginning of 2019.

New figures from the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland show that 72,500 of those applications were made after 7 November.

The deadline to apply to vote was midnight on Tuesday.

The Electoral Office said the numbers were record-breaking and it expected the eligible electorate for the general election to be higher than in 2017.

The eligible electorate in Northern Ireland for the 2017 general election was 1,242,698. The turnout was 815,260.

Across the UK, more than 3.1m people have applied to register to vote since MPs agreed to an election at the end of October.

Next month's election will be the third time voters in Northern Ireland have gone to the polls in 2019, following local and European elections in May.