Image copyright PA Media Image caption Health workers across Northern Ireland are staging industrial action

Belfast Health Trust has cancelled all outpatient appointments and planned surgery next Monday, Tuesday and Thursday due to strikes by staff.

It said it was "extremely sorry for the disruption and distress" the move will cause to patients and their families.

It said cancelled appointments will be rebooked at a later date.

Health workers across Northern Ireland are staging industrial action in protest at pay and staffing levels which they claim are "unsafe".

The chief executive of Belfast Health Trust, Martin Dillion, told the BBC's Evening Extra programme that more than 10,000 patients will be affected by the cancellation of outpatient appointments over three days next week.

He also confirmed that "about 1,000 elective procedures" had to be cancelled.

He apologised to people who have already been waiting for long periods for surgery but said the decision was taken due to safety concerns.

"The scale and the scope of industrial action we're facing is such that we have to stand down these services in the interests of patient safety," Mr Dillon said.

Image caption Belfast Trust Chief Executive Martin Dillon apologised to patients affected by the cancellations

All outpatient appointments; planned surgery; planned admissions and day case procedures have been cancelled on Monday 2 December; Tuesday 3 December and Thursday 5 December at the following hospitals and health centres:

Royal Victoria Hospital

Children's Hospital

Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital

School of Dentistry

Belfast City Hospital

Mater Hospital

Musgrave Park Hospital

The trust said that on Wednesday 4 December, all outpatient services "will run as normal" but all planned surgeries; planned admissions and day case procedures are still postponed.

The trust added that at the moment, it "anticipated that all services will be delivered as normal" by Friday 6 December.

Full details and advice for patients has been published on the trust's website.

The cancellations come a day after official figures showed patient waiting times in Northern Ireland have reached an all-time high.

More than 300,000 people are waiting for a first appointment with a consultant, according to statistics from the Department of Health.

'Deep-seated anger'

On Friday afternoon, the man leading the Department of Health appealed for strikes to be "paused" due to the "extremely fragile state" of Northern Ireland's health service.

Richard Pengelly said emergency departments were already under pressure, waiting times were "disturbing" and winter-related illnesses were compounding problems.

"My appeal to unions is simply this - please don't allow a bad situation to become worse," he said.

Mr Pengelly said he fully understood and shared the "deep-seated anger and frustration of staff" who are dealing with "escalating problems" in the health service.

However, he said that the Department of Health "does not have the budget or the authority to meet union demands on pay for this year".

He said the "ultimate resolution to this dispute rests with ministers".

Image caption Richard Pengelly is Northern Ireland's permanent health secretary

However, Northern Ireland does not have any locally-elected ministers as Stormont's devolved government has not functioned in almost three years.

Civil servants are running public services and Mr Pengelly is overseeing health services in his role as permanent secretary of the Department of Health.

Unison, which represents about 25,000 healthcare workers, is seeking pay parity with NHS staff in the rest of the UK.

It has also said that in nursing alone there are nearly 2,500 vacant posts in Northern Ireland and has described staffing levels as "unsafe".

Nurses are set to stage their own industrial action next week after members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) voted to strike for the first time in its 103-year history.

Nurses will refuse to work unpaid hours or do any task that is not patient-specific on 3 December, building to a 12-hour strike on 18 December.