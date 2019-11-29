Image caption The PSNI believe the find is connected to a gang involved in dealing drugs, primarily cocaine

Drugs with an estimated street value of around £140,000 have been seized during police raids in Lisburn and Belfast.

More than £22,000 in cash and 1,000 euro was also seized.

Two people were arrested and three houses were raided in Lisburn and the Short Strand area of south Belfast as part of an intelligence-led operation into organised crime.

The PSNI said they believe the find is connected to a gang involved in drug dealing - primarily cocaine.

Det Insp Barry Hamilton said it was "a significant find".

"The arrests and the seizure of both cash and drugs today will have a detrimental impact on this organised crime grouping," he said.

"We seized over £100,000 worth of suspected cocaine, £40,000 worth of herbal cannabis, £22,000 in cash and 1,000 euro."

Image caption More than £22,000 in cash was also seized during raids on three houses

The PSNI said the operation was "part of an ongoing operation into organised crime groups involved in the distribution of Class A and B drugs in the greater Belfast area". And that they were "hoping to reduce the harm that drugs cause in communities".

Police added the finds are not linked to paramilitary groups.