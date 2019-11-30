Image caption The device was found at about 10:25 GMT on Saturday in Woodview Park

Two people have been arrested after a blast bomb was found following a security alert in Tandragee, County Armagh.

Police remain at Woodview Park, where the device was found at about 10:25 GMT on Saturday.

Bomb disposal experts made the device safe and have recovered it for further examination.

A number of homes were evacuated but residents have since been allowed to return.

A 20 year-old woman and a 21 year-old man were arrested and remain in custody.