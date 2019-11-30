Image caption Mr McAreavey says Mauritian authorities need to do more to bring his wife's killers to justice

John McAreavey, whose wife Michaela was murdered on honeymoon in Mauritius, has said he fears authorities in the country have given up on the case.

Mrs McAreavey, daughter of Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte, was found strangled in a bath at a hotel 12 days after her wedding in January 2011.

Two hotel workers were tried for murder, but found not guilty in 2012.

Mauritian police launched a fresh investigation following the trial, but it came to nothing.

Mr McAreavey said the Mauritian authorities needed to do more to bring her killers to justice.

He told BBC News NI: "For them to just park everything, to ignore me because I'm in Ireland and I'm out of sight and out of mind isn't good enough.

"You can't continue to dress your country as 'Paradise Island' if you're not going to be accountable when things go wrong."

Image caption John and Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day in 2011

As well as giving a number of media interviews about what happened, Mr McAreavey has recorded his own podcast.

Now, he wants help from Irish politicians.

He said: "Inevitably we need action so the questions that I am posing to the Mauritian authorities, I would (also) like our political representatives on this island to pose the same questions through the correct channels and to ask 'what is happening with this case and what are you going to do?'

"They can ignore me but they can't ignore our political representatives in Ireland."

Two years ago, the Mauritian authorities said they had stepped up their investigation and have always made it a priority.

Image caption Mr McAreavey says he would love the opportunity to "strive for justice one more time for Michaela"

Mr McAreavey returned to Mauritius in April 2017 and offered a reward of 2m Mauritian rupees (£44,000) for information.

However, it did not lead to a breakthrough in the investigation.

Mr McAreavey said he would go back again.

He said: "The next time I'd like to go back to Mauritius is to attend a trial.

"I would love to have the opportunity to try to strive for justice one more time for Michaela."