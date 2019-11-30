East Belfast death investigated by police
- 30 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property in east Belfast are being investigated by police.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine how he died at the house in Grand Parade.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.
He remains in custody as of Saturday evening.