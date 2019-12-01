Northern Ireland

Man released on bail after death in east Belfast

  • 1 December 2019
Police at the scene of the incident in Grand Parade

A man arrested following a death at a property in east Belfast has been released on bail on Sunday.

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a controlled drug.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property on Grand Parade.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland earlier said a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine how he died.