A teenage girl has died in a farm accident in Newry, County Armagh.

She has been named locally as 14-year-old Abbie Nummy. The accident happened on Saturday afternoon.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it would "prepare a report for the Coroner following a sudden death in a tragic accident".

The Health and Safety Executive attended the scene, along with emergency services, and are investigating the circumstances.

Last year, seven people died in farm accidents in Northern Ireland, according to HSENI figures.