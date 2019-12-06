NI Railways on track for service changes
There will be more peak-time trains and extra Saturday night services under changes being made by Northern Ireland Railways (NIR) from Monday 8 December.
NIR hopes to address increased demand from commuters and weekend revellers.
Last year, passengers took 15.8m journeys on Translink NI Railways, an increase of 6% on the previous year and the highest in its 50-year history.
The new timetables are available on the Translink website and the journey planner app.
Here are more details on the changes:
Larne Line
- Additional peak morning trains are being introduced to Belfast, leaving Whitehead at 06:45 and Carrickfergus at 07:20
- The 06:30 service from Whitehead will now start from Larne Harbour at 06:05 (Monday-Friday)
- A new night-time service is being introduced on the Belfast-to-Larne Harbour Line each Monday to Saturday at 22:15
Bangor Line
- A new Bangor-Belfast service departs Bangor at 06:57, calling at all stops to Lanyon Place
- The 06:45 departure to Portadown is being replaced by the 06:51 Bangor to Great Victoria St service.
- There are two new additional evening commuter "express" services departing Lanyon Place at 18:30 and 18:50
- A new "all-stops" service from Lanyon Place to Bangor at 18:35 replaces the previous through-service from Portadown (ie which left Lanyon Place at 18:42)
Portadown Line
- The 06:20 weekday departure from Portadown will continue through to Derry-Londonderry, serving University of Ulster students at Coleraine and Magee campuses
- The 06:40 Portadown-to-Great Victoria St service will run as an "express" from Lisburn (Monday-Friday)
- A new 07.06 Lisburn to Great Victoria St service will stop at each station
- The 18.21 service from Great Victoria St station will now terminate at Portadown (Monday-Friday)
- Saturday services: there will be a new 22.22 service from Lanyon Place to Newry. The 22:11 departure from Great Victoria St will terminate at Lisburn A 21.22 departure from Belfast, Lanyon Place, will operate to Lisburn, Moira, Lurgan and Portadown
Derry-Londonderry Line
- Weekend services will be operated by six-carriage trains, increasing passenger capacity
- The 05:50 service from Coleraine to Belfast will terminate at Lanyon Place station