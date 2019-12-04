Image caption James Wray and William McKinney were among 13 people shot dead at a civil rights march on 30 January 1972.

Up to 25 witnesses could be called in the trial of an Army veteran accused of murdering two men on Bloody Sunday, a Londonderry court has heard.

The man, known only as Soldier F, aged in his sixties, faces two counts of murder and five of attempted murder.

The veteran, who was not in court, is charged with the murders of James Wray and William McKinney in 1972.

More than 20 relatives of the two men sat quietly in the public gallery for the short hearing.

Four of the attempted murder charges relate to the wounding of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O'Donnell.

The fifth relates to persons unknown.

The judge at Londonderry Magistrates' Court described the case as a complex one and adjourned it to 17 January.

The adjournment will allow the prosecution and defence to agree how many witnesses will ultimately be needed.

Thirteen people were killed and 15 wounded when members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Derry on Sunday, 30 January 1972.

The day became known as Bloody Sunday.

The Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service decided in March that Soldier F, as he was known at the Bloody Sunday public inquiry, would be the only ex-paratrooper to be charged.