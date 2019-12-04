Image caption Members of the Royal College of Nursing union outside the Royal Victoria Hospital on Tuesday

The ongoing health crisis dominates two of the front pages.

"How many lives have to be lost before we act?" - the headline in the Belfast Telegraph poses a question from one of Northern Ireland's most senior nurses.

Head of the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland, Pat Cullen, says the NHS has previously been "handed financial packages to save lives".

She says the situation is critical enough to warrant a cash injection to bring an end to the industrial action.

"Treating the symptoms and not the problem has not worked," she says.

The Department of Health says the "reduction in extra monies" is the fundamental reason for the growth in waiting times over the last five years.

The News Letter focuses on Secretary of State Julian Smith, who is coming under pressure to get involved, the paper warns.

Despite his insistence that health remains a devolved issue, senior health bosses have said the time is nigh for him to intervene.

However, in response to questions from the paper about direct rule being an option to solve the crisis, the Northern Ireland Office rejected suggestions direct rule could be introduced.

In the Daily Mirror, an investigation into alleged fraud at the Irish Football Association makes the front page.

In August, it was claimed that about £200,000 had disappeared from the sports organisation's coffers.

The police have now said a 39-year-old man and 36-year-old woman have been charged with a number of offences.

Both are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on 20 December.

In the Irish News the smiling face of Stephen "Winker" Watson beams out on the third page.

The BBC NI sports presenter has undergone a successful kidney transplant and is recovering in hospital.

The 47-year-old says he has been given a "second chance at life" and thanks his anonymous "selfless donor".

It is his second transplant after he received one from his father Cecil almost 30 years ago.