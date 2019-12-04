Image caption Moat Street was closed on Wednesday morning as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Two staff members have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a restaurant in Donaghadee, County Down.

The pair who work at the Bull and Claw restaurant and pub were treated for the effects of breathing in smoke, but they are not believed to be seriously hurt.

The fire on Moat Street was reported shortly after 10:00 GMT on Wednesday and the road was closed as firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Significant damage has been caused to the building, particularly the roof.

Four fire appliances were deployed to the scene, with crews from Donaghadee, Bangor and Newtownards taking part in the operation.