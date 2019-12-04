Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man's body was discovered at a house on the Derrynoose Road outside Keady

A 34-year-old man has been found dead at a house near Keady, County Armagh, following a fire at the property.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the two-storey house in Derrynoose Road shortly after 11:10 GMT on Wednesday.

They said a fire in a downstairs bedroom "had burnt itself out".

Police said the death was "not being treated as suspicious at this time" but an investigation to establish the cause of the fire has begun.

In a statement, NIFRS said crews from Keady and Newtownhamilton attended the scene.

The man was confirmed dead at the house.

NIFRS added that the "thoughts and sympathies" of firefighters were with the man's family and friends.