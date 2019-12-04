Holyland collision: Fire Service free woman from car
- 4 December 2019
A woman has been freed from her car by firefighters following a collision in Belfast.
Three fire engines attended the scene on Jerusalem Street shortly after 12:30 GMT on Wednesday.
The woman was treated by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service following the collision, which was dealt with in just over an hour.
A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said there were "no serious injuries reported".