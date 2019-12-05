Image copyright PA Media

Police are treating attacks on two properties in Ballysillan in north Belfast as sectarian hate crimes.

On Monday 25 November, graffiti was sprayed on a house in Tyndale Gardens.

Windows were smashed and sectarian graffiti was sprayed on another property in the area on the night of Wednesday 27 November.

Police said a flag was placed at a property at Tyndale Gardens overnight on Tuesday this week - it is being treated as a hate incident.

It is understood the properties were housing Catholic families.

Last year, a number of families abandoned their homes in the nearby Ballysillan Avenue after similar attacks.

BBC News NI has contacted Choice Housing, which manages the properties, but it has yet to respond to a request for comment.