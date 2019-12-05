The number of staff suspended at Muckamore Abbey Hospital following a police investigation into patient abuse allegations has risen to 40.

The County Antrim hospital treats patients with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

It has been the centre of a police inquiry since 2017 when allegations began to emerge that vulnerable patients were being abused by staff.

To date, three people have been arrested but no-one has been charged.

The latest suspensions were first reported by the Irish News, which said four people were suspended from their jobs within the past week, bringing the total to 40.

The Belfast Health Trust confirmed to BBC News that, "as a result of viewing of historical CCTV footage" at Muckamore, all 40 employees have been "placed on precautionary suspension while investigations continue".

The trust's spokesman also confirmed that since the investigation began just over two years ago, about 40 other Muckamore employees have left the NHS.

Thirty of this group resigned while the rest retired.

The resignations included 12 registered nurses and 18 senior nursing assistants, but no members of management.

Muckamore staff departures since November 2017 Role Resignation Retirement Registered Nurse 12 Fewer than 5 Senior Nursing Assistant 18 6 Management 0 Fewer than 5

The trust would not confirm exactly how many managers or registered nurses have retired since the investigation began but said in each case the number was fewer than five.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is examining hundreds of thousands of hours of CCTV from the hospital as part of its investigation.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man in October; a 33-year-old man in November and another 33-year-old on 2 December.

All three were detained in the Antrim area and were later released on police bail.