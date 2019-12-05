Ryanair to cut Belfast to Alicante route

Image caption It is the fourth route from Belfast that Ryanair has cancelled in recent weeks

Ryanair is cutting its route from Belfast International airport to the Spanish city of Alicante.

In a statement, the firm said the route was being cancelled from March 2020 onwards "due to commercial reasons".

It is understood passengers who had booked flights due to depart after that date have already been contacted by email about refunds.

The move comes just weeks after Ryanair announced it has cut routes to Berlin, Manchester and Lanzarote.