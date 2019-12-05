A car crash, police chase and burglary are being investigated after incidents between Carryduff in County Down and the Irish border on Thursday.

The police pursuit began in Carryduff at about 08:30 GMT when a car crashed into a police vehicle and a motorcycle as it left a car park on Church Road.

Officers had just spoken to a man driving a grey Mazda after receiving reports about suspicious behaviour.

The Mazda left the car park "at speed", hitting the bike and PSNI vehicle.

As officers were pursuing the Mazda, a man got out of the car on the A1 dual carriageway and ran off, before being chased by police.

Just before 10:20 GMT, police received a report that a man had entered a house on Newtown Road, outside Newry, and threatened a woman inside the property.

The intruder took the woman's black Mercedes and a quantity of jewellery and drove off towards the border.

Police said the woman and a man who was also in the house at the time sustained minor injuries and "were left badly shaken by their ordeal".

A detective sergeant said inquiries "to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents" were continuing.

The officer appealed to anyone with information about the incidents, or the vehicles involved, to contact detectives