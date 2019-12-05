Image caption Joe Mahon pretended to be dead after being shot by a British soldier

A man who pretended to be dead after being shot by a British soldier on Bloody Sunday is to receive £250,000 in damages, the High Court has been told.

The settlement was reached in Joe Mahon's compensation claim for serious injuries.

Mr Mahon was injured in Londonderry in January 1972 when he was aged 16.

He is believed to have been hit by the same bullet that claimed the life of another victim.

Thirteen unarmed people were killed when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire during a civil rights demonstration in Derry.

More than £3m has now been paid out in a series of settlements and awards made in claims against the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on behalf of those bereaved or injured on what became known as Bloody Sunday.

With liability accepted in all cases, proceedings brought by Mr Mahon centred on the level of payout.

He was shot in the hip and abdomen as he tried to flee gunfire at Glenfada Park.

According to his lawyers, he then lay on the ground pretending to be dead.

'Plagued by guilt'

An Army veteran, identified only as Soldier F, has been charged with his attempted murder as well as the murders of two men killed on the day, James Wray and William McKinney.

The Saville Inquiry found the same bullet probably struck both Mr Mahon and Mr McKinney.

Image caption Thirteen people were killed and 15 wounded on Bloody Sunday

Along with the physical pain he still suffers in his hip and back, Mr Mahon was said to be plagued by guilt that he survived while others died.

At the time of the shootings he had arranged to leave school to start a joinery apprenticeship.

But due to his serious injuries and subsequent poor health, he only secured steady employment in 2009 when he obtained a job as a supervisor.

Now aged 63, Mr Mahon sued for aggravated damages and loss of earnings.

Following negotiations his barrister told the court that a resolution had been reached.

"The action is settled for £250,000 and costs," Brian Fee QC said.

Outside court, Mr Mahon's solicitor said: "My client has already achieved his primary aim of securing the exoneration of his own character and establishing the innocence of all of those who were murdered and wounded, yet he still carries with him the physical and mental scars of the events of that day.

"He has continued to hold the state accountable for its actions on Bloody Sunday and will continue to do so until those responsible have been successfully prosecuted."