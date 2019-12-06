Image caption The site is on the shores of Belfast Lough

People living on the shores of Belfast Lough have said they cannot understand the logic for the expansion of an oil facility that would see large tankers offloading fuel several times a month.

The £20m project would see the redevelopment of the Cloghan Point near Whitehead.

The company behind it said it would create jobs and deliver cheaper fuel.

The site was built in the late 1970s to serve Ballylumford and Kilroot Power stations.

It did this for several years.

But, in more recent times, the four large tanks have been used to store part of the Republic of Ireland's strategic reserve of diesel and gas oil.

Local people said that meant it was a static site with little activity.

Now one of Northern Ireland's biggest energy firms wants to redevelop it, adding additional storage.

LCC Group hopes to use the site to import and distribute petrol, diesel and kerosene.

Residents believe that would mean a big increase in activity both at sea and on the roads.

They cited planning documents which talk about 150 lorries a day using the site, though the company says this would not significantly increase peak traffic.

They are concerned about the size and noise from large fuel tankers docking at the deep water berth at the end of a long jetty which juts out into the lough.

Translink is also opposed to the plans because of concerns it could impact long-term plans to dual and electrify the Belfast to Larne line which runs alongside the site.

Andy Glenn, from the No to Cloghan Point Group, said although the area was industrialised it was quiet and the redevelopment plan would be a major change.

"It's not the same as what's there at the moment," he said.

Professor Geraint Ellis teaches sustainability, planning and energy at Queen's University. He also lives locally and opposes the development.

He said because of climate change Northern Ireland should be reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.

"Another facility to do this, that's the last thing we want," he said.

"We want to be investing in renewables, energy efficiency, nothing more on fossil fuels. We know the outcome of where that's taking us."

In a statement, the developers said LCC was "currently meeting with local political parties in order to create a better understanding of our aims and objectives in relation to this project".

It said it had listened to concerns raised by elected representatives and would say more about its plans next year.

Before the planning application could be approved, environmental checks would be needed to ensure protected sites nearby would not be affected.

If it were to get the go-ahead, the facility would be heavily regulated.