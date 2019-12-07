Container with 50 beef carcasses stolen in Armagh

A refrigerated container with 50 beef carcasses has been stolen in south Armagh.

The 40ft container was taken from premises in the Red Lion Road area of Loughgall at 01:00 GMT on Friday.

The unit was recovered by Gardaí in Dundalk, County Louth.

PSNI Insp Leslie Badger said a "significant amount" of the beef had been removed from the container, which he described as "distinctive". Police have appealed for information.