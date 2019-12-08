Image copyright Stephen Barnes

A taxi driver has been attacked and his car hijacked in Coalisland, County Tyrone.

Police said that three males got into a taxi in the early hours of Sunday on Platers Hill.

The men then asked the driver to change their destination but when he refused to do so he was choked and hit on the head.

The suspects then drove off in a silver Skoda Octavia, which was later found abandoned on the Gortgonis Road.

PSNI say the taxi driver suffered a traumatic ordeal and was left badly shaken. They're appealing for information.