Four adults and a child have been taken to hospital following a collision on the A1 dual carriageway.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called to the incident, involving two cars and a lorry, just before 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

The air ambulance attended the scene along with five emergency crews and a doctor.

The dual carriageway was closed in both directions following the collision but has since reopened.

The four adults are being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital and the child was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

On Sunday a campaigner told BBC News NI delays to upgrades on the road would cost more lives.