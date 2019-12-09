Northern Ireland

Ballycastle: Major incident at beach over 'swimmers in difficulty'

  • 9 December 2019
Emergency services are at the scene of a major incident after a group of swimmers got into difficulty in the sea off Ballycastle beach, it is understood.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call about an incident in the Cushendall Road area shortly after 08:40 GMT.

More to follow.

