Image copyright Rossographer Image caption Ben Crom (top right) and Silent Valley reservoirs hold almost five billion gallons of water

A planning problem which had been holding up development downstream of Northern Ireland's biggest reservoirs has been resolved.

In November, it emerged planning applications close to two large dams owned by NI Water in the Mourne Mountains were being delayed.

Politicians claimed businesses and home owners were affected and potential investment was being held up.

The issue arose after a routine inspection in 2018.

It identified remedial work needed at the Silent Valley and Ben Crom reservoirs.

Between them they hold almost five billion gallons of water and supply up to a quarter of Northern Ireland with drinking water.

NI Water said it had "no concerns" about the "structural integrity" of the two reservoirs.

They sit, one above the other, in the heart of the Mourne Mountains.

But the Rivers Agency applied a strict interpretation of the rules and advised planners that development in the floodplain downstream could not be approved.

Following discussions between NI Water and the Department for Infrastructure(DfI) the problem has been resolved.

Image caption Ben Crom reservoir was built between 1953 and 1957

The Department for Infrastructure said it had conferred the status of "responsible reservoir manager" on NI Water for the reservoirs at Silent Valley and elsewhere.

"This appointment may be useful to Newry, Mourne and Down District Council in respect of pending and future planning applications that are affected by the inundation zones of these reservoirs," the department said.

"Newry, Mourne and Down District Council will shortly be consulting on those pending planning applications whereupon DfI Rivers will issue a revised consultation response to reflect the positive benefits of this status being now conferred on NI Water Reservoirs."

NI Water has tasked a supervising engineer to monitor the Silent Valley reservoirs full time.

It said it was pleased to have worked with the department to resolve the issue.