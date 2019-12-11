Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption There is ongoing strike action by nurses and other healthcare workers

Next Wednesday will not be a good day to fall ill in Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph says on Wednesday's front page.

It claims police are on standby after paramedics confirmed they will join strike action for 24 hours from 07:00 GMT on 18 December.

Members of Unison - NI's largest health workers' union - within the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service will take targeted action to cause service disruption.

The action will include front-line crews, non-emergency staff, control and support staff, but it is understood emergency cover will be maintained to "protect life and limb".

The paper says the PSNI and the overstretched GP out-of-hours service will be overwhelmed by the strike action, which is "threatening to bring the embattled health service to its knees".

A paramedic told the paper they would not "leave a patient lying on the side of the road" but added the "health service isn't safe as it is".

'Welfare cliff edge'

The Irish News says political parties will "target their resources" on the handful of seats that could potentially change hands on Wednesday - the last day of the election campaign.

The campaign is due to "ramp up", according to the front page story, ahead of voting in what is "billed as one of the most important polls in a generation".

Results are expected to be especially close in North Belfast, South Belfast, North Down, and Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

Meanwhile, thousands of people are "heading for welfare cliff edge", according to The News Letter.

It claims 35,000 benefit-claiming households are set to see their income "fall suddenly, some by hundreds of pounds per month".

Kevin Higgins, of Advice NI, says Northern Ireland is on the brink of a "welfare mitigations disaster" due to the end of a £585m package designed to offset the impact of UK-wide welfare reforms.

It says a recent inquiry by MPs found 1,500 households could lose almost £170 per month as a result.